Dr. Douglass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marion Douglass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Douglass' Office Locations
Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital6050 N Corona Rd Bldg 3, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 469-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For someone who works in such an untrustworthy, manipulative, despicable profession. This guy is actually good. But you can't get to him. He's protected by walls of smoke screen, phone transfers, and disconnects by people who will disregard morals for what I would consider a very small paycheck. It's really a shame.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Affil Hosps
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglass accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglass has seen patients for Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Douglass speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.