Dr. Marion Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Marion Ho, MD
Dr. Marion Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Ian Yip MD6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 315, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 615-2888
-
2
Michael S Levine MD100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 723, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 794-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
I love the amount of time she spent with me. I appreciate the detail and how she didn't force medications.
About Dr. Marion Ho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1003929225
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho speaks Cantonese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.