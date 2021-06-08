Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marion Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marion Hogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Hogan works at
Locations
Mount Auburn Professional Services - Cardiology300 Mount Auburn St Ste 418, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 868-4928
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.Hogan’s for several years. She is the best of the best! She is extremely knowledgeable, professional, kind, caring and helpful. She always listens to me. She will call at 6:30-7:00 at night with results. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr.Hogan.
About Dr. Marion Hogan, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1326005349
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.