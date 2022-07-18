See All Podiatric Surgeons in Oxford, MS
Dr. Marion Lund, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Oxford, MS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marion Lund, DPM

Dr. Marion Lund, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Panola Medical Center.

Dr. Lund works at The Foot Doctor, PLLC of Oxford in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lund's Office Locations

    The Foot Doctor, PLLC of Oxford
    1194 S 18TH STREET EXT, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 563-7681
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Panola Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Dr. Lund spent time explaining what my diagnosis was as well as treatment plans that would relieve my pain. I left the office pain free and happy that someone finally knew what was wrong. Podiatrists know feet! Don't waste your time with anyone else. The wait was a little long, but it was worth it knowing he was giving everyone special treatment - I have never heard a complaint because everyone left with an answer and pain free!
    Lisa S. — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Marion Lund, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396085015
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix VA Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Utah Valley University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marion Lund, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lund works at The Foot Doctor, PLLC of Oxford in Oxford, MS. View the full address on Dr. Lund’s profile.

    Dr. Lund has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

