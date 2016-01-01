Dr. Reed Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marion Reed Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Marion Reed Jr, MD
Dr. Marion Reed Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reed Jr's Office Locations
Univ. Medical Center850 PETER BRYCE BLVD, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 348-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Marion Reed Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Reed Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed Jr has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Pap Smear, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed Jr.
