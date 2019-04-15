See All Ophthalmologists in Manchester, CT
Dr. Marion Stoj, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marion Stoj, MD

Dr. Marion Stoj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stoj works at Retina Consultants in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stoj's Office Locations

    Manchester
    191 Main St Ste 101, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 646-7704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2019
    I can't believe that this marvelous doctor has no reviews. What a shame. This man has been my eye doctor for several years, and I completely believe that he has saved my sight. His expertise is accompanied by a considerate and compassionate nature. He genuinely cares about you.Would I recommend him to others? In a heartbeat.
    Apr 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marion Stoj, MD
    About Dr. Marion Stoj, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1457334195
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eent Hosp-Hackens
    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marion Stoj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoj has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

