Dr. Marion Wilson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Wilson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marion Wilson Jr, MD
Dr. Marion Wilson Jr, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson Jr works at
Dr. Wilson Jr's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson Jr?
Dr. Wilson is beyond amazing. I dare to say he is one of the best doctors in America, if not the best. He's currently treating my son's eye condition and Dr. Wilson and his team are the most professional I have ever experienced. Just wow. He uses laymen's language to explain everything thoroughly before you even open your mouth and you don't have to worry much about a long list of questions following his explanation of a complicated diagnosis and treatment, because he puts out everything chronologically and logically. And his amazing assistant Tracy, is super skilled and knowledgeable about everything she does and makes the patient experience easy on parents and little patients. Thank you, I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Marion Wilson Jr, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124030515
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilson Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson Jr works at
Dr. Wilson Jr has seen patients for Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.