Dr. Maris Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maris Davis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Ascend Physical Therapy LLC119 Grove St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-3733
-
2
Mountainside Medical Group123 Highland Ave Ste G1, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 744-3733
- 3 311 Bay Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 744-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very comfortable and pleased with being in Dr. Davis' care for the past 15 years.
About Dr. Maris Davis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1841381076
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Nyu-Manhattan Va Hosp
- Nyu-Manhattan Va Hosp
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
