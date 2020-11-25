See All Pediatricians in Randolph, NJ
Dr. Marisa Ciufalo, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (15)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marisa Ciufalo, MD

Dr. Marisa Ciufalo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine.

Dr. Ciufalo works at Randolph Pediatrics in Randolph, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ciufalo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Randolph Pediatrics
    715 State Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 328-9200
  2. 2
    Randolph Pediatrics
    711 State Route 10 Ste 201, Randolph, NJ 07869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 328-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pharyngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    The Olives Family — Nov 25, 2020
    About Dr. Marisa Ciufalo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1598776056
    Education & Certifications

    • Morristown Medical Center
    • Dartmouth School of Medicine
