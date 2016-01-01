Dr. Marisa Dematteo-Santa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dematteo-Santa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Dematteo-Santa, DPM
Overview of Dr. Marisa Dematteo-Santa, DPM
Dr. Marisa Dematteo-Santa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hospital/DVA New England Healthcare System
Dr. Dematteo-Santa's Office Locations
Arch Foot Care488 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 838-0442Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Marisa Dematteo-Santa, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital/DVA New England Healthcare System
- Fairfield University
Dr. Dematteo-Santa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dematteo-Santa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dematteo-Santa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
