Dr. Marisa Farinella, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.



Dr. Farinella works at Agave Pediatrics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.