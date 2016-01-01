Dr. Marisa Farinella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farinella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Farinella, DO
Overview of Dr. Marisa Farinella, DO
Dr. Marisa Farinella, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Dr. Farinella's Office Locations
Scottsdale Pediatrics & Pediatric Nephrology Pllc7010 E Chauncey Ln Ste 225, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 585-5200
Agave Pediatrics Chandler1120 S Dobson Rd Ste 125, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 585-5200
- 3 3575 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 585-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marisa Farinella, DO
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farinella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farinella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farinella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farinella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farinella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farinella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farinella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.