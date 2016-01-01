Dr. Marisa Guillory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Guillory, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marisa Guillory, MD
Dr. Marisa Guillory, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guillory's Office Locations
- 1 709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 4501, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 236-2525
-
2
East Texas Ear, Nose, & Throat912 Walnut Hill Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 212-9456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marisa Guillory, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guillory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillory accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guillory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Guillory has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.