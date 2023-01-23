Dr. Marisa Kesselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Kesselman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marisa Kesselman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes-Roosevelt Ctr
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6135 Lake Worth Rd Ste 100, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 434-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Kesselman through the company Gastro Health, located in Lake Worth, FL. Just after receiving an arthroscopy to the left shoulder. I believe the pain medication, that I was prescribed caused constipation, which resulted in internal hemorrhoids. Dr. Kesselman was the first doctor I saw for the pain in the rectum area. After our first visit she followed up by completing a colonoscopy. Dr. Kesselman made me feel comfortable during the surgery procedure, with little to no pain after the process. I would recommend her; she is a Great Doctor!!!
About Dr. Marisa Kesselman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hebrew
- 1881629269
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Ctr
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Internal Medicine
