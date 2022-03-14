Dr. Marisa Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Lawrence, MD
Overview of Dr. Marisa Lawrence, MD
Dr. Marisa Lawrence, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Cornell College
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations
Marisa Lawrence MD PC980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 303-7004
Marisa Lawrence MD PC3400A Old Milton Pkwy Ste 210, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 303-7004
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marisa Lawrence is very knowledgeable. Unlike many plastic surgeons that they are more concern of making money. But with Dr. Lawrence, she explained my option and she didn't push me to do more than I need. Her pricing is very reasonable. She was so calm and not in a hurry at all when I went to see her for consultation. Looking forward for the day of my surgery and to see the result of her work. I wish I found her 12 years ago and I could have made a better decision and avoided to have another surgery 12 years later. If you are looking to have a cosmetic surgery or to remove your implant, please do yourself a favor and make an appointment for consultation and you will know it yourself what I wrote here.
About Dr. Marisa Lawrence, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- English
- 1154412401
Education & Certifications
- Cornell College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.