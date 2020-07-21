See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD

Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Maffett works at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maffett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Methodist Hospital
    3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-5456
    Friday
    12:30pm - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Westerville Office
    300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2600, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 659-9519
  3. 3
    Specialists In Obstetrics/Gyn
    7450 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 659-0581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr. Maffett is one of the best. After Dr. shopping For 4 years I’ve been with Maffett for over 5 years now and wouldn’t think about switching. She is patient, kind, and incredibly knowledgeable.
    Anna Poulos — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619153103
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
