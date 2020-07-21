Overview of Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD

Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Maffett works at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.