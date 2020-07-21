Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maffett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD
Overview of Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD
Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Maffett works at
Dr. Maffett's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5456Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
-
2
Westerville Office300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2600, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 659-9519
-
3
Specialists In Obstetrics/Gyn7450 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 659-0581
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maffett?
Dr. Maffett is one of the best. After Dr. shopping For 4 years I’ve been with Maffett for over 5 years now and wouldn’t think about switching. She is patient, kind, and incredibly knowledgeable.
About Dr. Marisa Maffett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619153103
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maffett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maffett accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maffett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maffett works at
Dr. Maffett has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maffett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Maffett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maffett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maffett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maffett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.