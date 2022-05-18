Dr. Marisa Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Potter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marisa Potter, MD is a Dermatologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Potter works at
Locations
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 500, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Dr. Marisa Potter Dermatology20803 Biscayne Blvd Ste 503, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Takes her time to explain
About Dr. Marisa Potter, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265624647
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Potter works at
Dr. Potter has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
