Dr. Marisa Prego-Lopez, MD

Neurology
2.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marisa Prego-Lopez, MD

Dr. Marisa Prego-Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Prego-Lopez works at First Choice Neurology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL and Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prego-Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Medical Group
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 620-3307
  2. 2
    572 E McNab Rd Ste 200, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 738-1700
  3. 3
    Sunrise Medical Group
    1625 SE 3rd Ave # 620, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 620-3307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test
Home Sleep Study
Sudoscan
Wada Test
Home Sleep Study
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Wada Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 28, 2021
    My first visit was very pleasant on time , it was very educational . I could tell that Dr. Lopez is very concern about her patients due to her excellent active listener skills.
    About Dr. Marisa Prego-Lopez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770538605
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University, Department Of Neurology
    Residency
    • Yale University, Department Of Neurology
    Internship
    • McGill University
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
