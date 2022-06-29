Dr. Sosinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marisa Sosinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marisa Sosinsky, MD
Dr. Marisa Sosinsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosinsky's Office Locations
- 1 7242 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-3354
4C Medical Group9590 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 455-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is understanding, caring, and helpful working with stringent insurance requirements. She is easy to work with and does a good job explaining options and gives realistic expectations.
About Dr. Marisa Sosinsky, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609905439
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Sosinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosinsky has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sosinsky speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosinsky.
