Overview of Dr. Marisa Sosinsky, MD

Dr. Marisa Sosinsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.