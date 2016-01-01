Dr. Palumbo Toups has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marisa Palumbo Toups, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marisa Palumbo Toups, MD
Dr. Marisa Palumbo Toups, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Palumbo Toups works at
Dr. Palumbo Toups' Office Locations
-
1
University Texas Health Austin1601 TRINITY ST, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (833) 882-2737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palumbo Toups?
About Dr. Marisa Palumbo Toups, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1831341627
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palumbo Toups accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palumbo Toups has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palumbo Toups works at
Dr. Palumbo Toups speaks Spanish.
Dr. Palumbo Toups has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo Toups.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palumbo Toups, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palumbo Toups appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.