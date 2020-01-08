See All Dermatologists in Fishkill, NY
Dr. Marisa Wolff, DO

Dermatology
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Marisa Wolff, DO is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Wolff works at Craig Austin Dermatology PC in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Poughkeepsie Skin Pathology
    200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 231, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-6669
  2. 2
    Wolff Dermatology
    18 Congress St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 350-4694
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2020
    I love Dr. Wolff’s professionalism and how helpful she has been in my life. She has helped me so much with my hair loss problem. I definitely recommend her. She’s very sweet and understanding with her patients. The staff in the building are very sweet as well. Definitely a trustworthy dermatologist.
    — Jan 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marisa Wolff, DO
    About Dr. Marisa Wolff, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588929046
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Internship
    • Sun Coast Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolff has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

