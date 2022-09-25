Overview

Dr. Marise Kelly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kelly works at Maritime Pharmacy in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.