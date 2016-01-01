Dr. Marisela Noorhasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorhasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisela Noorhasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Marisela Noorhasan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Noorhasan works at
Locations
EvergreenHealth Diabetes and Endocrinology Care12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN-400, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-6414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marisela Noorhasan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noorhasan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noorhasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorhasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorhasan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorhasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorhasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorhasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.