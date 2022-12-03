Overview of Dr. Marisha Stawiski, DPM

Dr. Marisha Stawiski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.



Dr. Stawiski works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.