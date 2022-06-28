See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Marisol Garcia-Hodge, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (7)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marisol Garcia-Hodge, MD

Dr. Marisol Garcia-Hodge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Garcia-Hodge works at Central Womens Health Care in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia-Hodge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    M Reza Mizani MD PA
    315 N San Saba Ste 960, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 228-0705
  2. 2
    Central Women's Health Care
    2414 Commercial Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 704-2707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urine Pregnancy Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Right off the bat I let her know my history of complex pregnancies. She was hands on about getting me into the specialist as soon as we could to keep a eye on baby and took all the precautions to help me have a healthy pregnancy. I always felt comfortable asking and talking to her about my concerns and she always took the time to answer in detail what was happening. When it came to delivering my son the staff was amazing and doctor Garcia-hodge did amazing with helping me know when to push and explaining to me what was going to happen. Once again the staff in my delivery room was amazing. I was iffy about coming here because of the rating but my experience was great. Although the front desk at the time was a hot mess and the wait times sometimes took a while. It seems to be getting better at the front desk and they seem to be getting more help.
    Candice — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Marisol Garcia-Hodge, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659388957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garcia-Hodge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia-Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Hodge works at Central Womens Health Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garcia-Hodge’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Hodge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

