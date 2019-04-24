Dr. Marisol San Inocencio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. San Inocencio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisol San Inocencio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marisol San Inocencio, MD
Dr. Marisol San Inocencio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.
Dr. San Inocencio works at
Dr. San Inocencio's Office Locations
The Womans Care Center1001 Fernwood Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-8100
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin821 N Cobb St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 454-3500
- 3 1003 Fernwood Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 804-1772
Hospital Affiliations
- Navicent Health Baldwin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very caring, knowledgeable, and answered all my questions. I strongly recommend her for any female problem... Loved her!!
About Dr. Marisol San Inocencio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831166081
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
