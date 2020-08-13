Dr. Mariss Sraders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sraders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariss Sraders, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mariss Sraders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sraders' Office Locations
- 1 7930 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 355-2663
2
Interventional Pain Management8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 440, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 355-2663
3
Community Eye Care of Indiana Inc.1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 510, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-2050
4
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc.9669 E 146th St Ste 330, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 355-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did my knee replacement several years ago. No complications or issues since. Like Dr Sraders & his bedside manner, overall knowledge, and pleasant personality. He listens to his patients which really matters when undergoing surgery.
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
