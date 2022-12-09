Dr. Marissa Bournique, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bournique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marissa Bournique, DO
Overview
Dr. Marissa Bournique, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 200, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-1786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a recent procedure performed and Dr Bournique is outstanding... Highly recommended ...
About Dr. Marissa Bournique, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Largo Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bournique has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bournique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bournique. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bournique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bournique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bournique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.