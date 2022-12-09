See All Gastroenterologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Marissa Bournique, DO

Gastroenterology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marissa Bournique, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Bournique works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor
    1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 200, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 251-1786
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis

Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 09, 2022
Had a recent procedure performed and Dr Bournique is outstanding... Highly recommended ...
— Dec 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marissa Bournique, DO
About Dr. Marissa Bournique, DO

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417332131
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Largo Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Largo Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marissa Bournique, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bournique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bournique has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bournique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bournique works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bournique’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bournique. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bournique.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bournique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bournique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

