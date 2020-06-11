Overview of Dr. Marissa Catalan, MD

Dr. Marissa Catalan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.



Dr. Catalan works at McLaren Macomb - Clinton Township Pediatrics in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.