Dr. Marissa Kaminsky, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Overview of Dr. Marissa Kaminsky, MD

Dr. Marissa Kaminsky, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kaminsky's Office Locations

    163 W 125th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 961-8701
    280 Madison Ave Rm 305B, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 350-2818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Jan 14, 2021
Dr. Kaminsky saw my daughter. She successfully treated her when no one could. Now my daughter has a future. She explains things very well and provides needed support. We are forever thankful.
About Dr. Marissa Kaminsky, MD

Specialties
  • Forensic Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578760773
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kaminsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaminsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

