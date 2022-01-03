See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Marissa Marolf, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marissa Marolf, MD

Dr. Marissa Marolf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Marolf works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Marissa Marolf, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285130310
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marissa Marolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marolf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marolf works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Marolf’s profile.

Dr. Marolf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marolf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

