Dr. Stridiron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marissa Stridiron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marissa Stridiron, MD
Dr. Marissa Stridiron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stridiron works at
Dr. Stridiron's Office Locations
-
1
Array Behavioral Care1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 315-3693
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stridiron?
About Dr. Marissa Stridiron, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154635811
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stridiron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stridiron using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stridiron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stridiron works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stridiron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stridiron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stridiron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stridiron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.