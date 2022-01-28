Dr. Maristela Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maristela Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Maristela Garcia, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Cebu Drs Coll Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine Division of Hematology and Oncology10945 Le Conte Ave Ste 2339, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-6171
University of California of Los Angeles Medical Ce200 UCLA Medical Plz # 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-7115
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Garcia was was the primary care physician at Buckley East where my where my father was admitted for post hospital rehab.. She is unbelievably kind, compassionate, And went above and beyond and beyond to make sure that my dad but my dad received the care that he deserved and needed. She listens and was an advocate representing a patient she knew very little about making sure that his needs and individual medical plan was followed. Also intervening to bridge family ties in an emotionally challenging matter. Patient first!!!...Dr. Garcia saved my fathers life. Thank you...
About Dr. Maristela Garcia, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881813228
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Metrohlth Med Ctr
- Cebu Drs Coll Med
