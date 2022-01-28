Overview

Dr. Maristela Garcia, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Cebu Drs Coll Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES SCHOOL OF MEDICINE DIVISION OF HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.