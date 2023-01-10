Dr. Maristella Evangelista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maristella Evangelista, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Evangelista's Office Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor has always been pleasant and respectful towards me.
About Dr. Maristella Evangelista, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1962720821
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evangelista has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evangelista accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.