Dr. Marita Bauman, MD
Overview of Dr. Marita Bauman, MD
Dr. Marita Bauman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Bauman's Office Locations
Radiology1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-4751Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (330) 344-4751Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Went in for hernia repair. Dr. Bauman's knowledge and professionalism were impeccable. She was intelligent, direct and transparent. Additionally, there was a calm, patient mannerism that made a difficult experience much easier to endure. The operation was a tremendous success and I was back to normal much faster than expected. It has been over a year since the hernia repair and I'd like to report that I've never been stronger! Great surgeon that I would recommend to anyone!!
About Dr. Marita Bauman, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
