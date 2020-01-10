Dr. Marita Teng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marita Teng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marita Teng, MD
Dr. Marita Teng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Teng works at
Dr. Teng's Office Locations
1
Head and Neck Institute At the Mount Sinai Hospital1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Mount Sinai Medical Center5 E 98th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Luckow Pavilion1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Teng is a talented and wonderful doctor who saved my life. I am only 21 years old, and she removed my benign tumor in my neck. She cares about her patients, and allowed me to fully understand the surgery in a way I could understand. It was a risky surgery to my facial nerves, as one was guaranteed to get severed. She successfully removed it and only my vocal chord was effected Dr. Teng preserved my tongue nerve. I am swallowing and speaking nearly perfectly now, because of her, as well as the other work of the doctors and nurses at Mount Sinai. I could not be more grateful for her, as she has given my life back to me. Dr. Teng is a highly skilled surgeon and doctor that I highly recommend.
About Dr. Marita Teng, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1477596179
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teng works at
Dr. Teng has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Teng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.