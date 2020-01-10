Overview of Dr. Marita Teng, MD

Dr. Marita Teng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Teng works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.