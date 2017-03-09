See All Psychiatrists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Marites Del Rosario, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Lancaster, CA
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marites Del Rosario, MD

Dr. Marites Del Rosario, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Del Rosario's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1672 W Avenue J Ste 110, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 726-2826

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Mar 09, 2017
    Dr. Marites is my favorite doctor of all time and I'm 72. She is through and knowledgeable, but mostly she is concerned with all of my health issues not just her specialty. She has always been there when I needed her and have helped me. She's an excellent physician. I am fortunate to have her as a doctor. Her care goes beyond meds to encompasses the whole person.
    Joan McGill Martin in Lancaster, CA — Mar 09, 2017
    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1205937349
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Rosario has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

