Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marites Del Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marites Del Rosario, MD
Dr. Marites Del Rosario, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Del Rosario's Office Locations
- 1 1672 W Avenue J Ste 110, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-2826
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Rosario?
Dr. Marites is my favorite doctor of all time and I'm 72. She is through and knowledgeable, but mostly she is concerned with all of my health issues not just her specialty. She has always been there when I needed her and have helped me. She's an excellent physician. I am fortunate to have her as a doctor. Her care goes beyond meds to encompasses the whole person.
About Dr. Marites Del Rosario, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1205937349
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Rosario accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Rosario has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Del Rosario speaks Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.