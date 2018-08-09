Dr. Maritina Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maritina Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maritina Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Maritina Rodriguez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 110, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican575 Auto Center Dr, Watsonville, CA 95076 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
I have been with Dr. Rodriguez for over 10 years. She is an excellent doctor that listens and really cares about my health. I trust her with my life, and would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Maritina Rodriguez, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
- Female
- 1063504447
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-St Peter's Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-St Peter's Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-St Peter's Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rodriguez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Anemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog.
Dr. Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.