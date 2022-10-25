Overview

Dr. Maritza Tovar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with University of Los Andes / Facultad De Medicina|Western Pennsylvania Hospital



Dr. Tovar works at West Coast Primary Care LLC in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.