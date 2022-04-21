Overview

Dr. Maritza Otero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.



Dr. Otero works at University Health Care Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.