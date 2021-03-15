See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Maritza Perez-Merced, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maritza Perez-Merced, MD

Dr. Maritza Perez-Merced, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.

Dr. Perez-Merced works at Tampa Family Health Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perez-Merced's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Family Health Center
    4620 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 272-6240
  2. 2
    Tampa Family Health Centers Inc
    7608 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 405-3710
  3. 3
    Tampa Family Health Center
    8108 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 712-1930
  4. 4
    Tampa Family Health Centers
    7814 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 405-3939

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Animal Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Syphilis Infections
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maritza Perez-Merced, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437109477
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maritza Perez-Merced, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Merced is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez-Merced has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez-Merced has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez-Merced works at Tampa Family Health Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perez-Merced’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Merced. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Merced.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Merced, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Merced appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

