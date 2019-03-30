Dr. Maritza Riascos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riascos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maritza Riascos, MD
Overview of Dr. Maritza Riascos, MD
Dr. Maritza Riascos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Riascos works at
Dr. Riascos' Office Locations
Brevard Neuro Center315 E Nasa Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 733-2711
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Riascos treats me for Neuropathy, Fibromyalgia, and degenerative joints (age related). She performed a nerve conduction study that answered my questions as to why everything hurts. Dr. Riascos listens, cares, promotes a healthy lifestyle including, exercise, eating habits instead of prescribing pain medications like some doctors do. Her specialties treat people with health conditions much worse than mine. I'm grateful I found this practice and have total confidence in Dr. Riascos.
About Dr. Maritza Riascos, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1922004639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riascos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riascos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riascos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Riascos has seen patients for Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riascos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riascos speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Riascos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riascos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riascos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riascos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.