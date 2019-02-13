Dr. Maritza Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maritza Santiago, MD
Overview of Dr. Maritza Santiago, MD
Dr. Maritza Santiago, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Santiago's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates of Central Jersey PA326 Main St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 767-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, office and staff for the past 16 years. Highly recommended! Always available and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Maritza Santiago, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
