Overview

Dr. Marium Ilahi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands and Nebraska Spine Hospital.



Dr. Ilahi works at CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.