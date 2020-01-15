Dr. Marium Ilahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marium Ilahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marium Ilahi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands and Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Dr. Ilahi works at
Locations
Chi Health Clinic Dermatology-cumc Bergan Campus7710 Mercy Rd Ste 3000, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-6248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alegent Creighton Diabetes and Endocrinology LKS16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 300, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 717-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor. She listened and did more in one month than any other doctor ever had. I've recommended her to others who have all had similarly excellent results.
About Dr. Marium Ilahi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003020645
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Med
- Rawalpindi Med Coll
Dr. Ilahi works at
