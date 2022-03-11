Dr. Marius Calin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marius Calin, MD
Dr. Marius Calin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Gastrointestinal, Minimally Invasive Surgery and Endoscopy Saint Vincent Hospital Indianapolis
Montclair Surgical Associates123 Highland Ave Ste 202, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-7600
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Compassionate, knowledgeable and professional.
- Advanced Gastrointestinal, Minimally Invasive Surgery and Endoscopy Saint Vincent Hospital Indianapolis
- Bronx Lebanon Hospitalaffiliated With Albert Einstein College Of Med
Dr. Calin accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
