Dr. Marius Calin, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marius Calin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Gastrointestinal, Minimally Invasive Surgery and Endoscopy Saint Vincent Hospital Indianapolis

Dr. Calin works at Montclair Surgical Associates in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Montclair Surgical Associates
    123 Highland Ave Ste 202, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gallstones
Ileus
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gallstones
Ileus

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Carotid Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Compassionate, knowledgeable and professional.
    About Dr. Marius Calin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568774222
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Gastrointestinal, Minimally Invasive Surgery and Endoscopy Saint Vincent Hospital Indianapolis
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospitalaffiliated With Albert Einstein College Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marius Calin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calin works at Montclair Surgical Associates in Glen Ridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Calin’s profile.

    Dr. Calin has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

