Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Cape Coral, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM

Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. 

Dr. Espeleta works at Tropical Family Medicine Associates PA in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Espeleta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tropical Family Medicine Associates PA
    2002 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 102, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 573-4826

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912999814
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espeleta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Espeleta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Espeleta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Espeleta works at Tropical Family Medicine Associates PA in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Espeleta’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Espeleta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espeleta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espeleta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espeleta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

