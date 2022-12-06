Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espeleta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM
Overview of Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM
Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cape Coral, FL.
Dr. Espeleta works at
Dr. Espeleta's Office Locations
-
1
Tropical Family Medicine Associates PA2002 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 102, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 573-4826
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espeleta?
Excellent care!
About Dr. Marius Espeleta, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1912999814
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espeleta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espeleta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espeleta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espeleta works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Espeleta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espeleta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espeleta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espeleta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.