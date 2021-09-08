Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marius Maxwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Marius Maxwell, MD
Dr. Marius Maxwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Dr. Maxwell's Office Locations
Arctic Spine3650 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 202, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 222-6500
Arctic Surgery Center LLC1335 GAMBELL ST, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (907) 222-6500
Dr.Maxwell and his team are awesome! I'll admit I was a little leary at first however I'm 100% confident in Dr.Maxwell and team! He did a 3 level cervical fusion on July 13th 2021 ... my other 3 neurosurgeons wouldn't do the surgery claiming I didn't need it and I'm here to tell you I feel like a million bucks ! People are telling me I look alive now and I have color in my face and I don't look soo stressed out all the time... I'm 100% satisfied happy and confident in this dr &team! THANK YOU DR.MAXWELL , DR.PRICE MARK AND THE REST OF THE TEAM!!! ??
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285693077
- OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
