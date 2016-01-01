Overview of Dr. Mariusz Koziol, MD

Dr. Mariusz Koziol, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from POMORSKA MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Koziol works at Amita Hlth Alexian Brothers Medcl Ctr in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.