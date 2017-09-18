Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD
Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from Univ of the Philippines Coll of Med.
Valley Medical Group140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 480N, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 447-8151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santiago is very understanding and always keeps in touch with her patients. She wants the best for her patients and she is very easy to talk. She knows how to talk to a child patient, and treats my son with respect. My 11 year old son never has a problem going to her on his checkup day.
About Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ/Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Univ of the Philippines Coll of Med
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities and Pediatrics
