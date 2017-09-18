See All Neurodevelopment Disabilities Doctors in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD

Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD

Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from Univ of the Philippines Coll of Med.

Dr. Santiago works at Valley Medical Group in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Santiago's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Medical Group
    140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 480N, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 447-8151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Behavioral Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Behavioral Disorders

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD

    • Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801847462
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ/Robert Wood Johnson Med School
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ of the Philippines Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurodevelopment Disabilities and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marivic Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santiago works at Valley Medical Group in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Santiago’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

