Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD
Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL.
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Miteva successfully treated my wife’s severe hair loss and restored her hair back to normal. Probably the best hair dermatologist in Miami - always attentive, compassionate and caring. State of the art diagnostic equipment. Almost no waiting time in her office. Amazing experience every time. Highly recommend!
- Dermatology
- English, Bulgarian
Dr. Miteva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miteva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miteva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miteva has seen patients for Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miteva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miteva speaks Bulgarian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miteva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miteva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miteva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miteva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.