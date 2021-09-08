See All Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Miteva works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Morrison, MD
Dr. Brian Morrison, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO
Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO
4.6 (203)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Wendschuh, MD
Dr. Peter Wendschuh, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Outpatient Center
    1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-8644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Miteva?

    Sep 08, 2021
    Dr Miteva successfully treated my wife’s severe hair loss and restored her hair back to normal. Probably the best hair dermatologist in Miami - always attentive, compassionate and caring. State of the art diagnostic equipment. Almost no waiting time in her office. Amazing experience every time. Highly recommend!
    Yordan — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Miteva to family and friends

    Dr. Miteva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Miteva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD.

    About Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467705962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miteva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miteva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miteva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miteva works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miteva’s profile.

    Dr. Miteva has seen patients for Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miteva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miteva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miteva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miteva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miteva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mariya Miteva, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.