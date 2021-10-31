Dr. Mariza Bassig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariza Bassig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mariza Bassig, MD
Dr. Mariza Bassig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Bassig works at
Dr. Bassig's Office Locations
Doctors Office Mariza Bassitt11539 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6287
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have lived in Florida eight years. It took me five years and five PCP’S to find Dr. Bassig. I love her and hope she will be the last Doctor for me. I never feel rushed and she is very attentive to my needs and concerns and always has answers to my questions. Yes, she is highly liked and recommended by all other Doctors I go to.
About Dr. Mariza Bassig, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1275617763
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassig works at
Dr. Bassig speaks Persian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.